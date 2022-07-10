In pics: Kate Middleton, Tom Cruise & other stars spotted at Wimbledon 2022

The world's most prestigious tennis tournament, Wimbledon is underway. The championship, in all its glory, has witnessed its full capacity for the season of 2022. Annually, the event pulls in thousands of fans from across the globe, which also includes some famous faces that are spotted on the courtside.

Several celebrities, from Duchess Kate Middleton to Tom Cruise, attended the tennis tournament in style, sporting their best at the event. Let’s have a look at the stars who added glamour to the tournament.