In pics: Kate Middleton, Tom Cruise & other stars spotted at Wimbledon 2022

Updated: Jul 10, 2022, 06:32 PM(IST)

The world's most prestigious tennis tournament, Wimbledon is underway. The championship, in all its glory, has witnessed its full capacity for the season of 2022. Annually, the event pulls in thousands of fans from across the globe, which also includes some famous faces that are spotted on the courtside.

Several celebrities, from Duchess Kate Middleton to Tom Cruise, attended the tennis tournament in style, sporting their best at the event. Let’s have a look at the stars who added glamour to the tournament. 

View in App

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge

The Duchess of Cambridge exuded loyalty in a yellow polka-dotted Alessandra Rich dress as she arrived at Wimbledon. To accessorise her bright and gorgeous look, Kate carried a white handbag and sling-back shoes from the same couture. She sat at the Royal Box next to All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) chairman Ian Hewitt and saw Rybakina create history by becoming Kazakhstan's first grand slam singles champion. 

As tradition, Kate presented the trophy to the winner. In addition, the Duchess of Cambridge accessorised her yellow Roksanda midi dress with Kiki McDonough Eden citrine and flower drop earrings and Gianvito Rossi white leather pumps.
 

(Photograph:AFP)

Tom Cruise 

The ‘Top Gun’ star looked handsome in a navy blue suit for the tournament. He spotted a bow tie and a smile, adding more to his charm. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Rebel Wilson 

Australian actress Rebel Wilson looked pretty in a knee-length pastel pink A-line body hugging dress from Givenchy, which she paired with white sandals that had gold detailing. She carried a nude-colored handbag and completed the look with a wavy ponytail. 
 

(Photograph:Instagram)

Dame Maggie Smith 

The 87-year-old star of Downton Abbey looked stunning in her long blue dress and white loafers, which she accessorised with a pearl necklace. The award-winning actress nodded to the cameras before entering centre court and was beaming. Maggie Smith joined celebrities like Sir Cliff Richard, Gloria Hunniford, and Cherie Blair.
 

(Photograph:Others)

Jodie Comer

The ‘Killing Eve’ actress, who seemingly enjoyed her time at the event, was spotted wearing a dark green dress with a plunging neckline and a big pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses.
 

(Photograph:AFP)

Ellie Goulding

Ellie Goulding never goes wrong with her fashion taste. She stepped out for the match in a chic ensemble. The British singer-songwriter wore a high neck white shirt with puffy shoulders and wide-leg cream trousers. The 35-year-old star wore her signature blonde hair in loose waves, keeping them half-tied while she donned dark shades. 
 

(Photograph:Others)

Gemma Chan and Dominic Cooper 

The actors have been said to be in a romantic relationship since 2018 and made a rare appearance at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in 2022. The 44-year-old ‘Captain America’ star donned a blue suit, a white shirt and a brown tie and accessorised the look with dark shades. 

While the ‘Eternals’ star, Gemma Chan, 39, was spotted wearing a green checkered dress, she teamed it with white heels and kept her hair open. The actress, too, opted for black sunglasses. 
 

(Photograph:Others)

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton 

The Academy Award-winning actor was photographed with his girlfriend, British actor Lucy Boynton, at the Wimbledon tennis matches in style. Upping her feminie game, Boynton was seen in retro vibes wearing a white scalloped, sleeveless mini dress with a black bow. 

Malek, on the other hand, complemented his lady while dressed in a black suit, blue tie, and blue and white striped button-up. Boynton wore her platinum hair up in a loose bun and accessorised her outfit with a cherry red mini bag and black shoes. Rami looked completely smitten by the British beauty. 
 

(Photograph:AFP)

Sienna Miller

The 40-year-old American actress was seen wearing a white crochet Polo Ralph Lauren dress as she arrived to celebrate 100 years of Wimbledon. 
 

(Photograph:Others)

Topics

Read in App