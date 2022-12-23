Kashmir gets decorated for Christmas, as paper mache artists receive thousands of orders

Kashmir Valley has a small Christian Population, but Christmas is celebrated in a big way. Not only the Churches and Schools but tourist areas close to Dal Lake have also been decorated for the Festival. Kashmir's traditional Paper Machie makers have received thousands of orders for Christmas Items from across the world.



Kashmir decks up for Christmas

Kashmir Valley has century Old churches in various parts of the Valley, Srinagar's St Lukes Church, All Saints Church and Holy Family Church have been decorated with the beautiful lights amid minus degree temperatures. The tourism department of Jammu Kashmir has also planned a series of events for the Locals and Tourists to celebrate Christmas in the Valley. The community will be celebrating in a big way after years as no celebrations were kept due to covid from the last few years. ''Kashmir has three main churches, All saints Church, St Lukes Church which was renovated last year under smart city, and Holy Family Catholic Church, celebrations are held at all three Churches in the Valley. We celebrate at different types at these Churches and it's a time to get all the Christian community together. Due to Covid we could not celebrate in a big way, this year we have already started carol singing with a good participation. We have our prayers, and our message is that Jesus came for everyone in the world,'' said Vinu Chandra, Father, All Saints Church, Srinagar.

Increase in sale of Paper Machie items

He further added that ''Jesus came with a message of peace and love and that's what we share with everyone around. We also pray for people who ask us to pray for them. Christmas is celebrated not only by Christians but everyone around here. We share love and respect towards each other. Jesus did not only come for Christians but for every human being. We visit Christian houses during these celebrations, '' And come Christmas and we see a huge rise in the sale of Paper Machie items made specially for the festival. The Christmas decorations hanging on the Christmas trees, walls and ceilings, from Balls, Bells, Easter Eggs and Trays, these papier Mache items are sold across the world. Kashmir Valley's award-winning Paper Machie artisan Maqbool Jan started months before the festival to make these decorative pieces. Millions of Paper Mache decorative pieces are sold to customers across the world just before the Christmas.

2022, a year of bumper sale for Paper Mache artisans

This year Maqbool Jan says was a bumper year for the Paper Mache artisans as thousands of orders were pouring in for the Christmas Item. According to Maqbool, the jump in orders was so much that they fell short of artisans. ''We start making the Christmas items around 8 months before Christmas arrives. We have received so many orders for the Christmas that we don't have enough artisans to make these items. There are orders in Lacs, for Christmas Eggs, Balls and items that hang on the Christmas trees. We are making matching eggs and trays this year to cater to younger customers as well. We have received orders not only from across the country but the world too, ''said Maqbool Jan, Paper Machie Artisan.

New designs for new generations

The artists in the Kashmir Valley have introduced new designs in these decorative pieces. They are trying hard to grow the customer base across the world. And this year, there has been a huge demand for the Paper Mache items. ''We also make sure to incorporate new designs which the new generations prefer along with the traditional designs. We make both the traditional and also what is getting a lot of attention at international level. We are making Easter Eggs and Balls along with trays this time, And all of these items have new designs. We also try to be more creative and also see what the customer wants. The local Christian community is also buying these items from us. Now even the cafe's tourism office, secretariat and airports have our items on display,'' said Maqbool Jan, Paper Machie Artisan. While Christmas is celebrated by Christian community in the Valley, It definitely brings cheer to the artisan communities as well.

