Kashmir blooms amid lockdown

India has extended its nationwide lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic until May 3.
Kashmir's floral gardens are in full bloom, but due to lockdown, blooming tulips will see no visitors this year. Here are a few photos from the world-renowned flower valley:
The total number of coronavirus cases in India today jumped to 11,439 after nearly 1,076 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data from the Health Ministry.
Jammu and Kashmir has 278 confirmed cases and 4 deaths.
(Photo courtesy: Ieshan Wani)
(Photograph:WION)
Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip garden is the largest Tulip garden of Asia, situated on the foothills of Zabarwan Range with a picturesque world famous Dal Lake in Jammu and Kashmir.
It also offers views of the Nishat Bagh, Pari Mahal and Chashma Shahi Bagh
(Photo courtesy: Ieshan Wani)
