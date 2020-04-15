Kashmir blooms amid lockdown

India has extended its nationwide lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic until May 3.

Kashmir's floral gardens are in full bloom, but due to lockdown, blooming tulips will see no visitors this year. Here are a few photos from the world-renowned flower valley:

Flower valley

Kashmir's colourful and vibrant flowerbeds are blooming amid nationwide lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The lockdown is set to end on May 3.

 

(Photo courtesy: Ieshan Wani)

(Photograph:WION)

Spike in COVID-19 cases in Kashmir

The total number of coronavirus cases in India today jumped to 11,439 after nearly 1,076 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data from the Health Ministry.

Jammu and Kashmir has 278 confirmed cases and 4 deaths.

(Photo courtesy: Ieshan Wani)

(Photograph:WION)

Cured cases of coronavirus in Kashmir

30 coronavirus patients have been cured in Jammu and Kashmir. 

India's toll on recovered cases stands at 1,306. 

(Photo courtesy: Ieshan Wani)

(Photograph:WION)

Kashmir blooms

Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip garden is the largest Tulip garden of Asia, situated on the foothills of Zabarwan Range with a picturesque world famous Dal Lake in Jammu and Kashmir.

It also offers views of the Nishat Bagh, Pari Mahal and Chashma Shahi Bagh

(Photo courtesy: Ieshan Wani)

(Photograph:WION)

Kashmir known for its beauty

In early 1970s, Kashmir was among a popular destination for film-makers. It's natural beauty grabbed many directors' attention. The breath-taking valley has featured in various Bollywood movies.

(Photo courtesy: Ieshan Wani)

(Photograph:WION)

Lockdown in India

The shutdown was expected to end after 21 days (by April 14), but due to surge in coronavirus cases, it has now been extended till May 3. 

(Photo courtesy: Ieshan Wani)

(Photograph:WION)

