Crowds won't be a problem anymore

The temple, till now, was ensconced in the tiny lanes of Varanasi and access to the same was invariably a problem -- especially on special occasions when the crowds swelled. The temple lacked direct visibility from the Ganga River.

The 20-25 feet wide corridor that will be formally inaugurated on Monday, will connect Lalita Ghat on the Ganga to the Mandir Chowk in the temple premises.

Devotees can take a dip in the holy river and offer prayers to Lord Shiva in the temple from there itself.

