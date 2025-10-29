/Karnataka Rajyotsava 2025: From Mysore to Hampi — 10 most beautiful destinations to visit in Karnataka

Kannada Rajyotsava 2025 signify the formation of the modern state of Karnataka in 1956. During this time, all Kannada-speaking regions were unified under the States Reorganisation Act. Let's have a look at the top 10 beautiful destinations to visit in Karnataka on this day.
Known as the City of Palaces, Mysore charms visitors with royal heritage, grand architecture, and cultural richness. The Mysore Palace, Chamundi Hills, and vibrant Dasara festival epitomise its regal beauty. The bustling Devaraja Market and aroma of Mysore Pak sweets add to the city’s timeless grace and charm.
Nestled in the Western Ghats, Coorg captivates with misty hills, coffee plantations, and cascading waterfalls. Also called the Scotland of India, it offers serene monasteries, lush spice estates, and adventure trails. Dubare Elephant Camp and Abbey Falls make Coorg a blend of tranquillity, nature, and unforgettable mountain allure.
Famous for its sprawling coffee estates, Chikmagalur is a hill station ideal for peace-seekers and trekkers alike. Baba Budangiri and Mullayanagiri, Karnataka’s highest peak, offer stunning panoramas. Cool breeze, aromatic coffee, and vibrant flora give Chikmagalur its refreshing character, making it a must‑visit escape into nature’s soothing embrace.
Murudeshwar is famed for its towering Shiva statue overlooking the Arabian Sea. The majestic Murudeshwar Temple and nearby Netrani Island for snorkelling make it both spiritual and adventurous. With clean beaches, tranquil sunsets, and oceanfront views, it seamlessly blends devotion, natural splendour, and maritime experiences.
A tranquil coastal town on the Arabian Sea, Gokarna combines spirituality and seaside serenity. Revered for its Mahabaleshwar Temple, it’s also popular for pristine beaches like Om, Kudle, and Paradise. Here, pilgrims and backpackers coexist, creating a harmonious blend of devotion, yoga, and tropical relaxation under golden sunsets.
Udupi delights visitors with sacred temples, pristine beaches, and delectable coastal cuisine. The famous Krishna Temple draws countless devotees, while Malpe Beach offers thrilling water sports. Known as the birthplace of the Udupi cuisine, this town presents a divine mix of spirituality, tradition, and seaside calm along Karnataka’s coast.
It is a mountain near Bangalore known for its moderate to challenging night and sunrise treks. It is also called Kalavara Durga and features the ruins of an 18th-century fort built by Tipu Sultan. Trekkers can experience stunning views from the 1,450-meter peak, but permits are required, and suitable trekking shoes and gear are essential.
One of India’s highest waterfalls, Jog Falls in the Sharavathi Valley, is a breathtaking natural wonder. The Sharavathi River cascades dramatically through lush greenery, creating mist-filled scenes. During the monsoon, the roaring falls offer a magnificent spectacle, making it a haven for photographers and nature enthusiasts alike.
Once the capital of the Chalukyas, Badami boasts ancient rock-cut cave temples and red sandstone cliffs. Its intricate carvings, the Agastya Lake, and ancient fort structures reveal Karnataka’s glorious past. A treasure for history seekers, the town portrays a striking blend of art, religion, and rugged geology.
A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Hampi is a mesmerising open-air museum of ruins from the Vijayanagara Empire. Scattered boulders, majestic temples, and the Tungabhadra River create a surreal landscape. The Virupaksha Temple and stone chariot symbolise architectural brilliance, attracting history lovers and travellers from around the world.