Kareena Kapoor Khan to Varun Dhawan: Bollywood actors who are all set to make their OTT debut in 2023

| Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 03:27 PM IST

Since the advent of the OTT platform, we have seen a lot of big stars making their way towards the digital world. As we enter the new year, this year also we will see some of the industry's biggest names foraying into the streaming world with lots of hope. Shahid Kapoor will do some action alongside South Indian superstar Vijay Sethupathi in Raj and DK's eight-episode series, 'Farzi', and Sidharth Malhotra will be seen chasing some high speed cars in Rohit Shetty's action-packed web series 'Indian Police Force'. Take a look at the celebrities who will make their OTT debut this year.

Poster of 'Farzi'.

Shahid Kapoor is all set to make his OTT debut with 'The Family Man' director duo Raj and DK. The eight-episode series 'Farzi' also marks the OTT debut of South Indian superstar Vijay Sethupathi. Touted as a crime thriller, the show will release on February 10 in India and worldwide. The show also stars Kay Kay Menon, Raashi Khanna, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, Bhuvan Arora, Amol Palekar, and Kubbra Sait. Amazon describes the series as "a fast-paced, edgy, one-of-a-kind thriller about an artist who gets pulled into the murky high stakes of a con job and a fiery task force officer on the mission to rid the country of his menaces."



(Photograph: Instagram )

Sidharth Malhotra in 'Indian Police Force'

Sidharth Malhotra is the new cop in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. The 'Thank God' actor is all set to make his debut in the streaming world with Shetty's action-packed web series 'Indian Police Force.' The cop series will debut on Amazon Prime, and it will an eight-episode series and will also star Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Kajol

Kajol made her OTT debut in 2021 with the Netflix film 'Tribhanga,' but this year, she's all set to star in her first web series. As per the reports, the show is an Indian adaptation of one of the most acclaimed legal and political dramas, 'The Good Wife,' starring Alicia Florrick. The American drama has been praised for its gripping plot, well-written characters, and outstanding performances by its cast. The show will premiere on Disney Plus and Hotstar. More details about the series have been kept under wraps.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Varun Dhawan

After entertaining the audience with his 'Bhediya' avatar in 2022, Varun Dhawan is all set to do some action this year. Dhawan will make his web series debut with the Indian version of the Russo Brothers' directorial 'Citadel'. The show will be directed by Raj and DK ('The Family Man' fame).

(Photograph: Twitter )

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The ultimate diva of Bollywood Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to spread her charisma in the OTT world soon. Khan will make her debut with an untitled Sujoy Ghosh film based on Japanese author Higashino Keigo’s bestselling 2005 novel 'Devotion of Suspect'.



Kareena will lead the cast of the Netflix adaptation which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma

(Photograph: Twitter )

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha will make her long-awaited digital debut this year with the cop serial killer drama 'Dahaad'. The show, which will release on Amazon Prime video, is directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Aditya Roy Kapur in a still from 'Ludo'

Aditya Roy Kapur will also step into the digital world with the Hindi remake of the highly acclaimed British series 'The Night Manager'. The show was set to be headlined by Hrithik Roshan, however, later, Kapur stepped into Hrithik's shoes and will now lead the show. The web show will also feature Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala.

(Photograph: WION Web Team )