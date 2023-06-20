Karan Johar clocks 25 years in the industry: A look back at his biggest hits and flops

Karan Johar needs no introduction! The director started a new era in Bollywood where there was a teen romance, millionaire families, dreamy locations, and at the very least, he introduced Rahul, of course, played by no other than Shah Rukh Khan, who became every girl's dream boy, and it would not be wrong if we say that Johar spread the magic of love through his movies. The director made his debut in 1998 with the movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hain, starring SRK, Rani Mukerji, and Kajol, and the love triangle drama became an instant hit. Over the years, he has given classics to the film industry, but sometimes there were misfires too, like the most recent one, Kalank. The star-studded movie bombed at the box office.



As Johar completes 25 years in this industry, and to mark the big milestone, here we look back at all his big hits and flops.



Kuch Kuch Hota Hain - HIT

Karan proved his talent with his first film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hain. The musical romance film starring Shah Rukh Khan is a classic movie about friendship, love, and companionship. The movie revolves around Rahul's eight-year-old daughter Anjali, who finds out about the incomplete love story of her father and his best friend Anjali. The romance drama has been considered a cult classic, was a huge hit, and received various accolades, including the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Filmfare Awards in the Best Film category.



Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham - HIT

Another iconic movie that Karan Johar has given us is Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The movie, which had an ensemble cast starring Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor, is still evergreen among the audience. The movie that explored love, friendship, and family in a new way won the hearts of the audience.



Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

After a gap of a few years, Karan made his return as a director in 2006 with Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. Regarded as one of the best works of Karan's entire film career, the movie explored the topics of divorce, marriage, and relationships in the best way possible. The movie starred Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kirron Kher.



Apart from its commercial success in India, the movie performed well in the international market.

Bombey Velvet - Flop

One of the biggest flops of Karan Johar's life came as an actor. Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, the Bombay Velvet was a big flop despite starring Bollywood big stars like Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. The movie that was made on a budget of Rs. 120 crore failed miserably and earned around Rs. 43 crore.



Kalank - Flop

Kalank is one of the epic failures of Karan Johar's career. The movie was made with a whopping budget of Rs 150 crore and was regarded as one of the most costly movies in Bollywood, but unfortunately, it became one of the biggest disasters.



Produced by Karan, the movie starred Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt and was a huge failure at the box office.

My Name Is Khan - HIT

One of the most controversial movies of Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar's entire career. Before its release, the movie attracted a huge protest with a demand to ban the movie. However, after its release, the movie become a superhit and was well-appreciated by critics and fans. The movie told the story of Rizwan Khan (Khan), an autistic Muslim man, who embarks on a journey to meet the President of the USA to make clear things after he was detained at the airport in America after the September 11 attacks.



The movie received widespread critical acclaim and grossed ₹223 crores ($ 48.77 million) worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2010.

