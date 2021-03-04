Kapil Sharma's special to 'Delhi Crime' S2: Web shows, sequels and more in Netflix 2021 slate
The Netflix 2021 slate includes some new web series and debuts of some big stars on OTT like Madhuri Dixit, Kapil Sharma, Raveena Tandon and Pooja Bhatt. Some audience favourites like 'Delhi Crime' and 'She' are also returning for a second season.
Raveena Tandon is all set to make her digital debut with Netflix original series 'Aranyak'. The cop-drama is based in Himachal Pradesh and is an intriguing story of mystery and a bloodthirsty entity in the forest.
Mai
Anushka Sharma backed new series is titled 'Mai' and stars Sakshi Tanwar in the lead. The series follows the story of a middle-aged woman, who after accidentally killing a mafia leader is unwittingly swept into the underworld, where her cult slowly gains following.
Finding Anamika
Madhuri Dixit Nene will make her debut in the digital space with Netflix’ original series 'Finding Anamika'. The thrilling family drama follows a story of a global superstar, who is a wife and mom and who suddenly vanishes without a trace. The series also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Muley, Muskkaan Jaferi.
Bombay Begums
Pooja Bhatt is all set to make her digital debut with 'Bombay Begums'. Featuring five women, the series is set to explore the lives of urban women in Mumbai and the obstacles they face in their lives and careers as they try to break the shackles of society.
Feels Like Ishq
Radhika Madan starrer 'Feels Like Ishq', is an anthology series which follow young adults as they navigate gamut of emotions that come with finding romantic connection in unexpected places.
Decoupled
Madhavan starrer 'Decoupled' follows the story of Arya Iyer, a man who suffers from chronic objectivity, extreme clarity and the debilitating capacity to see in any situation. Naturally, his marriage is over, but he has persuaded his estranged wife (Surveen Chawla) to continue living with him in a large villa in Gurgaon to create the myth of family for their tween daughter, who is terrified of their divorce.
Ray
Manoj Bajpayee starrer Netflix series 'Ray' is an anthology of four passionately curated stories vastly varying in genres. These stories are penned and inspired by Satyajit Ray.
The series feature a plethora of familiar actors such as Radhika Madan and Harshvardhan Kapoor, Ali Fazal, Kay Kay Menon, Shweta Basu Prasad, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Bidita Bag, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Manoj Pahwa and Raghubir Yadav among others.
Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein
Shweta Tripathi starrer 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' follows the story of a politician’s daughter who will do anything to marry a small-town man, who takes drastic measures to reclaim his life.
Sequels of hit series
Netflix announced the most anticipated new season that will be premiering in 2021. With over 41 titles in the pipeline, we get the Richie Mehta's Delhi Crime' Season 2, 'Jamtara 2', 'Kota Factory 2', Mismatched season 2, 'Little Things season 4, 'Masaba Masaba': Season 2 'She' S2 and many others in the coming months.
Documentaries
Netflix announced four original documentaries that include 'Crime Stories: India Detectives' — set in Bengaluru, based on the true events, 'House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths' — from Leena Yadav, 'Indian Predator' — from Vice Media, India Today and 'Searching for Sheela' backed by Karan Johar.
Reality TV shows
In the reality tv shows section, the streaming giant is bringing back two of their famous shows 'The Big Day: Collection 2 — from Condé Nast India' and 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives': Season 2 — from Karan Johar.
Apart from these, Netflix also announced a new show titled, 'Social Currency — from Fazila Allana, Kamna Menezes'
Comedy Specials
In the comedy section we got some specials from Kapil Sharma, Sumukhi Suresh, Aakash Gupta, Rahul Dua, Prashasti Singh and a show called 'Comedy Premium League'.