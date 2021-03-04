Kapil Sharma's special to 'Delhi Crime' S2: Web shows, sequels and more in Netflix 2021 slate

Ray

Manoj Bajpayee starrer Netflix series 'Ray' is an anthology of four passionately curated stories vastly varying in genres. These stories are penned and inspired by Satyajit Ray.

The series feature a plethora of familiar actors such as Radhika Madan and Harshvardhan Kapoor, Ali Fazal, Kay Kay Menon, Shweta Basu Prasad, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Bidita Bag, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Manoj Pahwa and Raghubir Yadav among others.

