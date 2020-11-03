Kamala Harris' ancestral village in India prays for her victory in US Election 2020 | Photos

The villagers of Thulasenthirapuram in Tamil Nadu, India are looking at heavens are urging the Gods to bring luck to Kamala Harris in US Election 2020

Kamala Harris ancestral village

The Sri Dharmasastha Temple in the village performed two special pujas (holy offerings) on Tuesday - one in the morning and one in the afternoon, for Kamala’s victory as the Vice President of the United States. Kamala’s maternal grandfather PV Gopalan Iyer is said to have hailed from this village in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvarur district. (Image: Sidharth MP)

(Photograph:WION)