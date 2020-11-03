Kamala Harris' ancestral village in India prays for her victory in US Election 2020 | Photos

The Sri Dharmasastha Temple in the village performed two special pujas (holy offerings) on Tuesday - one in the morning and one in the afternoon, for Kamala’s victory as the Vice President of the United States. Kamala’s maternal grandfather PV Gopalan Iyer is said to have hailed from this village in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvarur district. (Image: Sidharth MP)
(Photograph:WION)
Kamala Harris ancestral village prayers
Around 200 people are said to have visited the temple on Tuesday, as the temple had offered ‘Annadhaanam’ a custom where food is served as an offering. (Image: Sidharth MP)
(Photograph:WION)
Kamala Harris ancestral village
The idol of the deity is pictured here. According to the village head, they consider Harris’ family their own people and take pride in it, adding that they had performed Pujas and erected banners in prominent parts of the village. (Image: Sidharth MP)
(Photograph:WION)
Kamala Harris ancestral village prayers
Going by engravings on the temple wall, Kamala’s relatives who live in India had donated a small sum to the temple fund in 2014. The engraving bears the name Kamala Harris, with the donation sum Rs. 5000 (about 70 USD) written beside it. (Image: Sidharth MP)
(Photograph:WION)
Kamala Harris ancestral village
Hoarding are up in the village in Tamil Nadu wishing her good luck as she seeks to become first woman to assume the office of Vice-President of the USA. (Image: Sidharth MP)