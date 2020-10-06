Kamala Harris, a disco-dancing teenager, yearned for a home in Canada
Indian-origin Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris has spent her adolescent years in Canada.
Let us take a look at her journey:
Extroverted American teenager
Kamala Harris, center, in a yearbook photo from 1981 with fellow graduates at Westmount High. Being an extroverted American teenager who had moved to Montreal from California at age 12, dreamed of becoming a lawyer and liked dancing to Diana Ross and Michael Jackson.
In 1981, Kamala Harris graduated from Westmount High, one of the most diverse high schools in Montreal. The school was roughly 60 percent white and 40 percent, Black, in 1978 to 1981. It was founded in 1874.