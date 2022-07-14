Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' shatters box-office records, check out his other hit films 

India has never produced an artist like Kamal Haasan. His contribution to films will be written down in the history of cinema as someone who has inspired and influenced generations of actors and filmmakers. He is recognised as a pioneer in introducing many new technologies to the Indian film industry and has several accolades to his name. The 67-year-old star debuted as a child artist in the 1960s in a Tamil language film and till date has won 116 awards. Haasan is the only actor in showbiz who has remained relevant for six decades and has done around 230 movies in multiple Indian languages.

Kamal Haasan’s latest release, ‘Vikram’ has become a smashing hit at the box office, crossing ₹442.45 crore mark globally. It has turned into the superstar’s career’s biggest blockbuster and has broken all the records after its release on Disney+. Let's see some of his pan-Indian films that have demonstrated success at the theatres.

