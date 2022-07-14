Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' shatters box-office records, check out his other hit films 

Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 05:26 PM(IST)

India has never produced an artist like Kamal Haasan. His contribution to films will be written down in the history of cinema as someone who has inspired and influenced generations of actors and filmmakers. He is recognised as a pioneer in introducing many new technologies to the Indian film industry and has several accolades to his name. The 67-year-old star debuted as a child artist in the 1960s in a Tamil language film and till date has won 116 awards. Haasan is the only actor in showbiz who has remained relevant for six decades and has done around 230 movies in multiple Indian languages. 

Kamal Haasan’s latest release, ‘Vikram’ has become a smashing hit at the box office, crossing ₹442.45 crore mark globally. It has turned into the superstar’s career’s biggest blockbuster and has broken all the records after its release on Disney+. Let's see some of his pan-Indian films that have demonstrated success at the theatres. 
 

Vikram soaring high at the box-office

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Kamal Haasan’s production company, Raaj Kamal Films International, 'Vikram’ has become the actor's highest-grossing film ever and the fourth highest-grossing Tamil film of all time. It has garnered positive reviews from critics and has been hailed as a movie of mass appeal by audiences. The film’s success can be attributed to several reasons, including the casting of three of the South Indian film industry’s superstars together- Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Fassil.

Secondly, in terms of production style and narrative, action sequences, technicalities, and excellent performances by the cast have led to the success of the film. Third, a significant reason for the film's success can be given to changing times with the availability of the internet and social media, which contribute to the film’s promotion and OTT platforms, bringing different language movies closer to the audiences. 

The fact that Kamal Haasan made his comeback to silver screens after four years is another reason contributing to the film's massive record-shattering success.
 

(Photograph:Others)

Vikram’s connection with Kamal Haasan’s 1986 movie 

Many don't know that Kamal Haasan's ‘Vikram’ has a connection with his 1986 action-thriller film of the same name, in which he plays the role of an agent who disguises himself as Karnan. In 'Vikram', Haasan is seen reprising the same agent’s role who gets murdered and actor Fahadh Fassil plays a cop investigating his case. ‘Vikram’ is the second instalment of the 1986 film in Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). 
 

(Photograph:Others)

Indian (1996)

This Kamal Haasan’s 1996 action drama, is a story of a former freedom fighter who transforms into a vigilante. Angered by the increasing crime and corruption in the country, he goes on killing miscreants in society by applying ancient martial art. The film was a commercial and critical hit and was also India’s entry for Best Foreign Language Film at the 1996 Academy Awards, but failed to get a nomination.

The film was dubbed and released in Hindi. Kamal played a dual role in the film, which won several awards and was a hit in the cinemas. 

(Photograph:Others)

Dasavatharam (2008)

In this science fiction film, Kamal Haasan plays ten distinctive roles. Apart from acting, he has also written the story and done the screenplay for the film. ‘Dasavatharam’ revolves around a scientist who comes to know about the impending dangers of a bio-weapon and gets on a mission to protect it from being misused and stop a potential terrorist attack.

Though Haasan's performance, the film’s cinematography and editing were lauded, the movie’s writing and so many of its characters were criticised for lack of connection. 
 

(Photograph:Others)

Vishwaroopam (2013)

Kamal Haasan directed and produced this espionage action thriller film. ‘Vishwaroopam’ was filmed simultaneously in Hindi and Tamil. It was listed amongst the highest grossing Tamil films of that year. Though the film was gripped by several controversies for its topic, it was a commercial hit and went on to earn Rs 250 crore at the box-office. 

‘Vishwaroopam’ is a story of a classical dancer who gets into troubling events that cause revelations of his real identity and his involvement in something darker. The film was well received by critics, with many calling it "a gripping spy thriller of international standards". 

Sangeetha Devi Dundoo from The Hindu called ‘Vishwaroopam’ "a technically brilliant, ambitious film where most characters are not what they seem." IndiaGlitz stated, "Vishwaroopam comes with not just Hollywoodish feel but also its idiom". 

(Photograph:Others)

Chachi 420 (1997)

Meaning trickster aunt, a comedy film, was a remake of a 1996 Tamil movie, ‘Avvai Shanmughi.’ It was co-written, directed, and produced by Kamal Haasan. In reprising his role from the Tamil original, Haasan, a divorcee, disguises himself as his only daughter’s nanny at his in-laws' home in a desperate attempt to be with his child. The story takes a hilarious turn when the child’s grandfather, played by Amrish Puri, falls for the nanny, who is actually his ex-son-in-law. 

'Chachi 420’ was declared a blockbuster, which went on to earn 11.42 crore. It was screened at the Habitat Film Festival.
 

(Photograph:Others)

