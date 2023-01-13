Kai Po Che: Gujarat fills with colours of International Kite Festival

Jan 14, 2023

The skies of Ahmedabad are filled with kites of all sizes and shapes, soaring high, as the state continues to celebrate International Kite Festival or Patang Utsav 2023. Kite flyers and makers from across the world have thronged the city to display their unique kites and show their spectacular flying techniques.

A global identity

At the International Kite Festival’s inaugural event, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that Kite Festival’s tradition, which was initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has today become a global identity. This year, the Kite Festival is being celebrated under G20’s theme ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, said the chief minister.

World participates as the state celebrates

The International Kite Festival 2023 is hosting 65 kite flyers from 14 states, 125 kite flyers from 68 nations, and more than 660 kite flyers from Gujarat’s different districts at Sabarmati Riverfront. The festival has seen the participation of Australia, Canada, France, Russia, Germany, Greece, Israel, Egypt, Colombia, Denmark, New Zealand, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, South Africa, Belgium, Bahrain, Iraq, Malaysia, Poland, Mauritius, Portugal, Switzerland, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Jordan, Zimbabwe, Algeria, Belarus, and 68 other countries along with kite flyers India’s 14 states.

Expanding industry

Speaking about Gujarat’s kite industry, the chief minister stated that the kite flying festival has today become an international attraction and the kite industry’s turnover is approximately Rs 625 crores and around 1 lakh 30 thousand people get employment due to the festival.

A people’s congregation

The new tradition has been started by the prime minister of celebrating the traditional festivals with people’s participation. He said that Gujarat’s trade of kites was limited to 8 to 10 crore rupees earlier and now the state alone owns the country’s 40 per cent of the kite industry.

Uttarayan’s celebration

Ahmedabad, since 1989, is hosting the International Kite Festival to celebrate Uttarayan’s official celebration and it never fails to amaze people with unusual and imaginative kites.



