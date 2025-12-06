LOGIN
From Justin Greaves to Sunil Gavaskar, 7 batters to score a 4th-inning double hundred in Tests

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Dec 06, 2025, 13:40 IST | Updated: Dec 06, 2025, 13:40 IST

Scoring runs in the 4th innings of a Test is always challenging; however, a few have aced the art of doing it perfectly. Here are seven double centurions in the final innings of a Test.

George Headley (WI) – 223 vs ENG
George Headley (WI) – 223 vs ENG

Former West Indies batter George Headley was the first-ever cricketer to score a double hundred in the fourth innings of a Test match. Playing against England at Sabina Park during a home game in 1930, the right-hander smashed 223 in the fourth inning, helping WI play out a draw.

Bill Edrich (ENG) – 219 vs SA
Bill Edrich (ENG) – 219 vs SA

Ex-England batter Bill Edrich was the second player, after Headley, to unlock this feat. During the Durban Test against South Africa on the 1939 tour, Edrich slammed a brilliant 219 in the fourth innings to help his team salvage a draw.

Sunil Gavaskar (IND) – 221 vs ENG
Sunil Gavaskar (IND) – 221 vs ENG

The most high-profile name on this list is that of the former Indian captain and batting giant, Sunil Gavaskar. On the 1979 tour of England, Gavaskar hit a brilliant 221 against England on the final day of the fourth Test at the Oval, with India playing out a draw.

Gordon Greenidge (WI) – 214* vs ENG
Gordon Greenidge (WI) – 214* vs ENG

The former Windies opener and a multi-time World Cup winner, Gordon Greenidge, is fourth on this list. Against his old foes, England, during the second Test at Lord’s (on the 1984 tour), the right-hander whacked an unbeaten 214 in the fourth innings and won the Test for his team.

Nathan Astle (NZ) – 222 vs ENG
Nathan Astle (NZ) – 222 vs ENG

Perhaps the most famous and online-streamed fourth-inning double hundred is from former New Zealand all-rounder Nathan Astle. Against England in Christchurch in 2002, Astle almost pulled off the greatest Test run chase, with his career-best 222 in the fourth innings. His team, however, fell shy of the target by 98 runs.

Kyle Mayers (WI) – 210* vs BAN
Kyle Mayers (WI) – 210* vs BAN

West Indian all-rounder Kyle Mayers did this magic on his debut Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram in 2021. The left-hander had perhaps the best Test debut, hitting his best Test score in the fourth innings, and with that, helping his team win the match.

Justin Greaves (WI) – 202* vs NZ
Justin Greaves (WI) – 202* vs NZ

The latest entrant to this list is another West Indian all-rounder, Justin Greaves, who hit a brave 202 on the final day of the Christchurch Test against New Zealand. Alongside seamer Kemar Roach, who also hit a gritty 58 off 223 balls, Greaves salvaged an improbable draw for his team.

