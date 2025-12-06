/From Justin Greaves to Sunil Gavaskar, 7 batters to score a 4th-inning double hundred in Tests

Scoring runs in the 4th innings of a Test is always challenging; however, a few have aced the art of doing it perfectly. Here are seven double centurions in the final innings of a Test.
Former West Indies batter George Headley was the first-ever cricketer to score a double hundred in the fourth innings of a Test match. Playing against England at Sabina Park during a home game in 1930, the right-hander smashed 223 in the fourth inning, helping WI play out a draw.
Ex-England batter Bill Edrich was the second player, after Headley, to unlock this feat. During the Durban Test against South Africa on the 1939 tour, Edrich slammed a brilliant 219 in the fourth innings to help his team salvage a draw.
The most high-profile name on this list is that of the former Indian captain and batting giant, Sunil Gavaskar. On the 1979 tour of England, Gavaskar hit a brilliant 221 against England on the final day of the fourth Test at the Oval, with India playing out a draw.
The former Windies opener and a multi-time World Cup winner, Gordon Greenidge, is fourth on this list. Against his old foes, England, during the second Test at Lord’s (on the 1984 tour), the right-hander whacked an unbeaten 214 in the fourth innings and won the Test for his team.
Perhaps the most famous and online-streamed fourth-inning double hundred is from former New Zealand all-rounder Nathan Astle. Against England in Christchurch in 2002, Astle almost pulled off the greatest Test run chase, with his career-best 222 in the fourth innings. His team, however, fell shy of the target by 98 runs.
West Indian all-rounder Kyle Mayers did this magic on his debut Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram in 2021. The left-hander had perhaps the best Test debut, hitting his best Test score in the fourth innings, and with that, helping his team win the match.
The latest entrant to this list is another West Indian all-rounder, Justin Greaves, who hit a brave 202 on the final day of the Christchurch Test against New Zealand. Alongside seamer Kemar Roach, who also hit a gritty 58 off 223 balls, Greaves salvaged an improbable draw for his team.