/Just 5 bowlers have 100 wickets across formats: Bumrah makes the cut, the rest will shock fans

Only five bowlers in cricket history have taken 100 wickets in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. Jasprit Bumrah is the lone Indian in this rare club. Here’s the full list of elite multi-format wicket-takers.
Malinga changed limited-overs cricket with his sling action and pinpoint yorkers. He delivered under pressure, struck in bursts, and stayed Sri Lanka’s most dangerous finisher for years.
Wickets: 101 Tests, 338 ODIs, 107 T20Is
Southee built his career on swing, control, and discipline. He stayed effective with both new and old balls, adapting to every pitch and becoming New Zealand’s most reliable all-format fast bowler.
Wickets: 391 Tests, 221 ODIs, 164 T20Is
Shakib became the first all-rounder to reach this milestone with his control, variations, and sharp game sense. His left-arm spin brought breakthroughs and balance to Bangladesh in every situation.
Wickets: 246 Tests, 317 ODIs, 149 T20Is
Shaheen reached the 100-wicket mark in all formats early in his career. His pace, swing, and steep bounce made him Pakistan’s go-to strike bowler across conditions and match situations.
Wickets: 121 Tests, 135 ODIs, 126 T20Is
Bumrah became India’s first bowler with 100 wickets in each format by mastering yorkers, slower balls, and unmatched accuracy. He led India’s attack with impact spells in every phase of the game.
Wickets: 234 Tests, 149 ODIs, 101 T20Is