/Jupiter’s hidden secrets: 5 shocking facts about the gas giant bigger than all planets combined

Jupiter has at least 95 confirmed moons, ranging from tiny irregular fragments to massive worlds that could rival planets in their own right. The four largest, known as the Galilean moons, Io, Europa, Ganymede and Callisto, are worlds of extraordinary diversity. Io is the most volcanically active body in the solar system; Europa harbours a subsurface ocean that may contain more water than Earth; Ganymede is the largest moon in the solar system; and Callisto’s battered surface records billions of years of solar system history.

