June 1 in history: British explorer James Clark Ross discovers North Magnetic Pole and more

From News of Holocaust camp killings becomes public at the time of WWII to India's first deluxe train 'Deccan Queen' introduced between Bombay & Poona, we've got it all covered!

Let's dive in today's history.

View in App

1831

British explorer James Clark Ross discovers North Magnetic Pole

(Photograph:WION)

1930

India's first deluxe train 'Deccan Queen' introduced between Bombay & Poona

(Photograph:WION)

1942

WWII: News of Holocaust camp killings becomes public

(Photograph:WION)

1970

British PM Harold Wilson hit in the face with an egg

(Photograph:WION)

2001

Nepal's Prince Dipendra commits suicide after killing 9 of family

(Photograph:WION)

Read in App