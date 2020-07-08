July 8 in history: First-ever photo of Jupiter's moon, Kim Jong-il becomes leader of North Korea and more

From the first-ever photo of Jupiter's moon to North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jong-il, we've got it all covered!

Let's dive in today's history.

1889

Wall Street Journal published for the first time.



1979

Voyager 2 takes first-ever photo of Jupiter's moon, Adrastea.



1994

Kim Jong-il takes office as the Supreme Leader of North Korea.



2007

Passenger trains resume between India and Bangladesh after 42 years.



2009

United States and South Korea government websites face cyber attacks.
 

