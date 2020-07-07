July 7 in history: Screening of first soundless film, Nelson Mandela steps down as South African President and more

Get WION News app for latest news
From the screening of the first soundless film to Nelson Mandela's steppping down as South African President, we've got it all covered!
Let's dive in today's history:
First (soundless) films are screened in India by Lumiere brothers.
(Photograph:WION)
Boris Becker becomes first German to win Wimbledon.
Nelson Mandela steps down as President of South Africa.
New7Wonders Foundation declares Seven Wonders of the Modern world.
Nigeria joins African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).