July 7 in history: Screening of first soundless film, Nelson Mandela steps down as South African President and more

From the screening of the first soundless film to Nelson Mandela's steppping down as South African President, we've got it all covered!

Let's dive in today's history:

1896

First (soundless) films are screened in India by Lumiere brothers.

1985

Boris Becker becomes first German to win Wimbledon.

1996

Nelson Mandela steps down as President of South Africa.

2007

New7Wonders Foundation declares Seven Wonders of the Modern world.

2019

Nigeria joins African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

