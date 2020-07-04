July 4 in history: Adoption of US Declaration of Independence, Chile wins first soccer title and more

Adoption of United States Declaration of Independence to Chile first soccer title we've got it all covered!

Let's dive in today's history.

1776

United States Declaration of Independence is adopted in Philadelphia.

1947

Indian Independence Bill is placed in British parliament proposing India and Pakistan.

1997

NASA's Pathfinder space probe lands on Mars surface 

2015

Chile claims first title in soccer by defeating Argentina in Copa America Finals.

2017

North Korea tests first successful intercontinental ballistic missile into Sea of Japan.

