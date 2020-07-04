July 4 in history: Adoption of US Declaration of Independence, Chile wins first soccer title and more

Get WION News app for latest news
Adoption of United States Declaration of Independence to Chile first soccer title we've got it all covered!
Let's dive in today's history.
United States Declaration of Independence is adopted in Philadelphia.
(Photograph:WION)
Indian Independence Bill is placed in British parliament proposing India and Pakistan.
NASA's Pathfinder space probe lands on Mars surface
Chile claims first title in soccer by defeating Argentina in Copa America Finals.
North Korea tests first successful intercontinental ballistic missile into Sea of Japan.