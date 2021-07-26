July 26 in history: Kargil war between India & Pakistan comes to an end and more

From Carlos Castillo Armas, dictator of Guatemala, is assassinated to 6.1 magnitude earthquake in Skopje, Yugoslavia, kills 1100, we've got it all covered!

Let's dive in today's history.

1956

Egypt's President Gamal Abdel Nasser seizes control & nationalises Suez Canal
 

1957

Carlos Castillo Armas, dictator of Guatemala, is assassinated

1963

6.1 magnitude earthquake in Skopje, Yugoslavia, kills 1100

1999

Kargil war between India & Pakistan comes to an end

2008

A series of 21 bomb blasts in Ahmedabad kills 56

