July 25 in history: Canadian Army's Operation Spring kills 5021 in WWII and more

From world's first 'test-tube' (IVF) baby is born in the UK to Cosmonaut Svetlana Savitskaya becomes first woman to walk in space, we've got it all covered!

Let's dive in today's history.

1944

WWII: Canadian Army's Operation Spring kills 5021

1978

World's first 'test-tube' (IVF) baby is born in the UK

1984

Cosmonaut Svetlana Savitskaya becomes first woman to walk in space

2007

Pratibha Patil is sworn in as India's first female President

2018

Multiple suicide bombings and attacks in Syria kills more than 200

