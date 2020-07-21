July 21 in history: Launch of first nuclear-powered cargo-passenger ship, World's lowest temperature recorded and more

1959

NS Savannah, first nuclear-powered cargo-passenger ship is launched.

1983

World's lowest temperature −89.2 °C is measured at Vostok Station.

2007

Pratibha Patil becomes first woman president of India.

2008

Ram Baran Yadav is elected as the first president of Nepal

2011

NASA space shuttle program ends after 135 missions.

