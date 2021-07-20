July 20 in history: King Abdullah I of Jordan is assassinated at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem and more

From first International Special Olympics Summer Games are held in Chicago to Neil Armstrong becomes the first person to step on the Moon, we've got it all covered!

Let's dive in today's history.

1951

King Abdullah I of Jordan is assassinated at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem

1968

First International Special Olympics Summer Games are held in Chicago

1969

Apollo 11: Neil Armstrong becomes the first person to step on the Moon

2005

Same-sex marriage is legalised in Canada

2015

USA & Cuba resume full diplomatic relations after 50 years

