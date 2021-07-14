July 14 in history: Taiwan ends 38 years of martial law and more

1933

Germany begins mandatory sterilisation of people with hereditary illnesses
 

1958

Iraqi Army stages a military coup to overthrow the Hashemite Monarchy

1986

Car bomb detonates in a shopping complex in Madrid, kills 12

1987

Taiwan ends 38 years of martial law

2016

Man drives a truck through a crowd in Nice, France, kills 85

