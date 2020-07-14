July 14 in history: French Revolution begins, Arab world elects it first woman parliamentarian and more

From the beginning of the French Revolution to the election of the Arab world's first woman parliamentarian, we've got it all covered!

Let's dive in today's history:

1789

French Revolution begins with the fall of the Bastille Prison.

1957

Arab world elects it first woman parliamentarian Rawya Ateya.

1965

US flyby Mariner 4 of Mars takes first photos of another planet.

1969

US officially withdraws dollar notes of 500, 1000, 5000 and 10,000.

2001

Indian and Pakistani Prime Ministers meet for three-day summit in Agra.

