July 13 in history: Hollywood sign is officially displayed on the hills in Los Angeles and more

July 13 in history: Hollywood sign is officially displayed on the hills in Los Angeles

From Inaugural FIFA World Cup begins in Uruguay with 13 teams to The first ODI match is played between India & England at Leeds

Let's dive in today's history.

1923

Hollywood sign is officially displayed on the hills in Los Angeles

1930

Inaugural FIFA World Cup begins in Uruguay with 13 teams

1974

The first ODI match is played between India & England at Leeds

1977

Somalia declares war on Ethiopia, starting the Ogaden War

2011

Mumbai is struck by 3 bomb blasts during evening rush hour, kills 26

