Johnny Depp's birthday: Lesser-known facts about the star - Elizabeth's cousin, college dropout & more

Johnny Depp's birthday: Lesser-known facts about the star

One of Hollywood's most celebrated and loved actors Johnny Depp has turned a year older. The actor, who has been in the news lately for his much-publicised defamation case with his ex-wife Amber Heard, is celebrating his 60th birthday today after his big win. On his birthday, here we bring you some facts you may not know about the actor's life.

School dropout

Johnny Depp's childhood was not easy. Depp was the youngest of his four siblings and shifted to 20 different places due to his father's job before he settled in Florida. Depp was always an ardent musician and kept his passion before his schooling. He dropped his studies for music, however, he later went back to continue his studies, but he was suggested to follow his dream despite the schooling and he never went to college.

Who introduces him to acting?

Actor Nicolas Cage was the first person who suggested Johnny Depp should try his luck in acting, and indeed he was right.



During their struggling period, Depp and his ex-wife Lori Anne Allison rented a house in LA, which happens to be Nicolas. They used to hang out together, and one day Cage suggested he should act, later he was the one who introduced him to his agent and just after his audition, Depp had his first role in the iconic horror movie, A Nightmare on Elm Street.

Captain Jack Sparrow become synonymous with Johnny Depp, but did you know Disney executives almost fired him from his iconic role, as they were confused over his portrayal. Then-Disney CEO Michael Eisner was confused with his portrayal and thought he was not perfect and the way he was playing the role is just not appropriate, However, he continues playing the role in the same way and was eventually made the character iconic forever!

Music was always his first love

For Johnny Depp, music was always his first love. Besides his acting career, Johnny has an outstanding music career as well.



After leaving the school at just 16, the 60-year-old actor in the year 1980, joined the band called The Kids. Later, they moved to Los Angeles. After the band split, he worked with the band Rock City Angels and collaborated with stars like Oasis, Shane MacGowan, Vanessa Paradis, Aerosmith, and Marilyn Manson.



His love for Jack Sparrow

Johnny Depp loves his Jack Sparrow role with all his heart! Despite wearing his costume on the movie set, he often flaunts his iconic look in different places or while his regular outings.

Sexist man, highest paid actor and what not!

Johnny Depp is undoubtedly one of the most talented actors in Hollywood. Besides acting, Depp, who is a producer and musician is a recipient of multiple prestigious awards, including a Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild Award, but not Oscar despite three Academy Awards nominations.



He was one of the world's biggest film stars, and for his whooping earning of $ 75 million in a year, he was listed in Guinness World Records as the world's highest-paid actor.



Cousin of Queen Elizabeth

Did you know Johnny Depp has ancestral roots with Queen Elizabeth? Apart from many of his royalties that we know, Depp is the 20th cousin of Queen Elizabeth. As per the genealogist from the BBC show 'Who Do You Think You Are' "When I examined Johnny's history I discovered a likely ­connection to the royal family," Dr Nick Barratt, a genealogist once said to a news agency. He added further, "I believe the balance of probability is that there is indeed a link between Depp and the royals, I doubt we'll ever be able to prove it 100%.''

