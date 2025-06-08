/Johnny Depp birthday special: Pirates of Caribbean to Alice in Wonderland, 8 Iconic performances by Golden Globe awardee

(Photograph: Instagram )

The Tourist

The Tourist is all about Frank, an American tourist, who is visiting Italy to deal with a recent heartbreak. Elise sits next to him on a train going to Venice and convinces him that he is her lover who is wanted by the police. Directed by Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck, the film also stars Angelina Jolie, Paul Bettany, Rufus Sewell, Steven Berkoff, and Timothy Dalton among others.