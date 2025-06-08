/Johnny Depp birthday special: Pirates of Caribbean to Alice in Wonderland, 8 Iconic performances by Golden Globe awardee

Published: Jun 08, 2025, 23:12 IST | Updated: Jun 08, 2025, 23:12 IST
Be it Alice in Wonderland to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Johnny Depp has shown dedication and perfection in every role. Let's check out some of his iconic performances.
Johnny Depp's memorable performances
One of the renowned actors in Hollywood, Johnny Deep is known for his diverse film roles and unique portrayals. He is particularly recognized for his performance as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean series.
The Tourist
The Tourist is all about Frank, an American tourist, who is visiting Italy to deal with a recent heartbreak. Elise sits next to him on a train going to Venice and convinces him that he is her lover who is wanted by the police. Directed by Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck, the film also stars Angelina Jolie, Paul Bettany, Rufus Sewell, Steven Berkoff, and Timothy Dalton among others.
Jeanne du Barry
Jeanne du Barry is the story of Jeanne using her charms and intelligence to climb the social ladder step by step. She becomes one of the favorites of King Louis XV and falls madly in love. Against all convention, Jeanne moves to Versailles. Directed by Maiwenn, the film also features Diego Le Fur, Koli Bahia, Benjamin Lavernhe, and Pauline Pollman among others.
Pirates of the Caribbean
Pirates of the Caribbean is all about pirate Jack Sparrow and Will Turner's various adventures in the sea. The film has five parts and is based on the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction at Disney theme parks. The star-studded cast includes Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley, Penelope Cruz, Ian McShane, and Kaya Scodelario among others.
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is the story of Charlie, a young boy from an impoverished family, and four other children win a tour of an amazing chocolate factory run by an imaginative chocolatier, Willy Wonka, and his staff of Oompa-Loompas. Directed by Tim Burton, the film also stars Freddie Highmore, Helena Bonham Carter, Jordan Fry, and Julia Winter among others.
Alice in Wonderland
Alice in Wonderland is the story of Alice, now 19 years old, who follows a rabbit in a blue coat to a magical wonderland from her dreams where she is reunited with her friends who make her realize her true destiny. Directed by Tim Burton, the film stars Anne Hatheway, Mia Wasikowska, Alan Rickman, and Crispin Glover among others. The film has two parts.
Dark Shadows
Dark Shadows is all about the playboy Barnabas earning the wrath of Angelique, a witch when he breaks her heart. She turns him into a vampire and buries him alive. Two centuries later, Barnabas escapes to settle old scores. Directed by Tim Burton, the film also stars Jonathan Frid, Eva Green, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Bella Heathcote among others.
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is the story of Benjamin Barker, who returns to London under the alias Sweeney Todd. He reopens his barber shop and kills his customers with the hope of killing the man behind his false conviction and his wife's death. Directed by Tim Burton, the film also stars Helena Bonham Carter, Jamie Campbell Bower, Jayne Wisener and Sacha Baron Cohen among others.
Edward Scissorhands
Edward Scissorhands tells the story of Edward, a synthetic man with scissor hands, who is taken in by Peg, a kindly Avon lady, after the passing of his inventor. Things take a turn for the worse when he is blamed for a crime he did not commit. Directed by Tim Burton, the film stars Winona Ryder, Dianne Wiest, Anthony Michael Hall, Alan Arkin, and Kathy Baker.