John Legend, Florence Pugh and other celebs react to Atlanta shootings
The Atlanta shootings in Georgia on March 16 has shocked the entire world. Many stars including John Legend, Florence Pugh have extended condolences and shown solidarity for the Asian American community.
Reacting to the Roxane Gay tweet on the Atlanta shooting, Grammy award-winning singer John Legend posted a message of support and love on his Twitter account.
''Absolutely horrible,' he noted. 'Sending love to all the loved ones of those whose lives were taken. Our nation needs to reckon with the increased threats being directed at our Asian-American brothers and sisters. [sic]'', he wrote.
Lana Condor
'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' star Lana Condor spoke about how horrifying the incident and said, "Wake up... your Asian friends and family are deeply scared, horrified, sick to their stomachs and wildly angry. Please please please check in on us, please please please stand with us. Please. Your Asian friend needs you, even if they aren't publicly grieving on social media."
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh posted her response on her Instagram Story and wrote, ''The Asian hate crime tonight in Atlanta-Buckhead and Cherokee County is just so f*cking appalling and so sad. He drove to a new destination. To target Asian women. [Every time] there's a mass shooting it's so heartbreaking and so destructive and yet America just shakes [its] head as if that's just part of being in America and carries on. It doesn't have to be. This was targeted. This is white supremacy. This was targeted Asian murder. [sic]''
Lena Headey
The 'Game of Thrones' actor Lena Headey took to Instagram to share a photo reading 'Stop AAPI Hate' in yellow paint. ''I’m just f**in angry. I’m angry about greed and guns #stopgunviolencenow I’m angry and f**in sad when we live such privileged lives and still fall so short of simple humanity, of empathy, of compassion, of equality, of love... Simple f**in love for our brothers and sisters in this world, [sic]'' she captioned the post.
Daniel Dae Kim
Actor Daniel Dae Kim said: "The race of the person committing the crime matters less than the simple fact that if you act with hate in your heart, you are part of the problem. And to those with the power to help and yet sit idly by, your silence is complicity. #StopAsianHate."
Mindy Kaling
Comedian Mindy Kaling tweeted about the incident and wrote, "The targeting of our Asian brothers and sisters is sickening, but not surprising given the normalizing of anti-Asian hate speech in the past year. We have to #StopAsianHate, enough is enough!"
Padma Lakshmi
Celebrity chef and cookbook author Padma Lakshmi reacted to the news and took a jab at Donald Trump and wrote, ''This is deeply, deeply sad. Trump on Fox *tonight* referred to COVID using the racist slur "China virus." He previously called it the 'Kung Flu.' While he continues to spread hatred against Asian Americans, people like this shooter are listening, she concluded.