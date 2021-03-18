John Legend, Florence Pugh and other celebs react to Atlanta shootings

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh posted her response on her Instagram Story and wrote, ''The Asian hate crime tonight in Atlanta-Buckhead and Cherokee County is just so f*cking appalling and so sad. He drove to a new destination. To target Asian women. [Every time] there's a mass shooting it's so heartbreaking and so destructive and yet America just shakes [its] head as if that's just part of being in America and carries on. It doesn't have to be. This was targeted. This is white supremacy. This was targeted Asian murder. [sic]''



(Photograph:Twitter)