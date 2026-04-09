/John Cena, The Rock, & More: 5 shocking returns predicted for WWE WrestleMania 42

Anything can happen in Las Vegas! From John Cena’s confirmed hosting role to rumors of The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin hitting Allegiant Stadium, we look at 5 shocking returns expected for WWE WrestleMania 42. Is the "Show of Shows" ready for these legendary icons?
You never rule out the chances of having the Brahma Bull appearing at WWE WrestleMania. Perhaps the most renowned pro-wrestler-turned-Hollywood superstar, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, is never away from the TV Programming. With CM Punk mentioning him in his famous ‘pipe bomb’ episode on RAW, and considering The Rock’s cousin, Roman Reigns, is Punk’s challenger, he might just make his presence felt during the main event on Night 2.
Shane McMahon, the prodigal son, could also be shocking the WWE Universe with his surprise appearance at WWE WrestleMania 42. With his sister, Stephanie McMahon, among the HOF inductees this year, he could be present there to watch this moment unfold and involve himself in any storyline.
Matt and Jeff Hardy could also make a surprise comeback to the WWE programming for WrestleMania 42. With the WWE/TNA working relationship at an all-time high, a one-night-only ‘Team Extreme’ appearance is on the table.
After officially retiring from in-ring competition in December 2025, John Cena, the 17-time World Champion, is confirmed to return as the official host of WWE WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas. While he likely won't wrestle, expect him to be heavily involved in segments across both nights.
Last but not least, The Rattlesnake, Stone Cold Steve Austin, could be on his way to Vegas to make a special appearance at WrestleMania 42. It’s been a while since Austin appeared at the biggest stage of them all, and this time, he could end the wait.