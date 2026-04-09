/John Cena, The Rock, & More: 5 shocking returns predicted for WWE WrestleMania 42

You never rule out the chances of having the Brahma Bull appearing at WWE WrestleMania. Perhaps the most renowned pro-wrestler-turned-Hollywood superstar, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, is never away from the TV Programming. With CM Punk mentioning him in his famous ‘pipe bomb’ episode on RAW, and considering The Rock’s cousin, Roman Reigns, is Punk’s challenger, he might just make his presence felt during the main event on Night 2.