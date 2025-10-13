/From John Cena to Roman Reigns, check out top 5 WWE superstars with most PLE wins

WWE uses Pay-Per View (PPV) and Premium Live Events (PLE) as platforms to tell storylines and let the grandest in-ring rivalries unfold in front of packed crowds. Check out who has won the most PLE matches in history.
Roman Reigns, also famously known as The Original Tribal Chief (OTC), sits in fifth place with 77 recorded PPV/PLE wins to date. A multi-time former WWE champion and among the active A-listers on the roster, Roman has featured in some of the most memorable PLE matches in the past decade. With time left on his current contract, his win tally is bound to increase.
The Viper, the Legend Killer, Randy Orton, is fourth on this list. A former 14-time world champion has won 81 PPV/PLE matches to date in his decorated WWE career, spanning over two decades. Randy, however, holds the record for being the youngest-ever World Heavyweight Champion, a title he won at SummerSlam 2004.
Current WWE COO and a multi-time former champion, Triple H, is third on this list. Over close to three decades, ‘The Game’ has beaten who's who of the pro-wrestling industry, while being part of some of the best storylines in this company's history.
One of the three active in-ring performers on this list also includes ‘The Greatest of All Time’ John Cena, who recently completed his 100th win in WWE Crown Jewel 2025. Cena, who is currently closing in on concluding his retirement tour, is the second most successful WWE superstar in terms of most matches won in PLEs.
The Deadman, The Phenom, The Undertaker! His name speaks for itself, and so does his performance, as he tops the list of WWE superstars with the most PLE wins. With 107 wins across his decades-old career, The Undertaker stands tall on this list, like he did in several others earlier.