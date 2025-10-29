LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Joe Rogan guest says ‘3I/ATLAS’ could be watching us and scientists are ignoring it!

Joe Rogan guest says ‘3I/ATLAS’ could be watching us and scientists are ignoring it!

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Oct 29, 2025, 03:55 IST | Updated: Oct 29, 2025, 04:03 IST

Loeb pointed out that 3I Atlas is aligned within five degrees of the planetary plane, an orientation that has only a one-in-500 chance of occurring by coincidence. 

1. A Visitor From Beyond the Solar System
1 / 7
(Photograph: Gemini observatory)

1. A Visitor From Beyond the Solar System

Avi Loeb described 3I Atlas as an unusually large interstellar object, roughly the size of Manhattan Island, currently passing through our solar system. Unlike comets or asteroids, its scale and movement defy ordinary cosmic explanations.

2. A Trajectory Too Precise to Be Random
2 / 7
(Photograph: ESO)

2. A Trajectory Too Precise to Be Random

Loeb pointed out that 3I Atlas is aligned within five degrees of the planetary plane, an orientation that has only a one-in-500 chance of occurring by coincidence. It also moves in a retrograde path, opposite to the planets’ motion — an ideal route, he says, for deploying small probes.

3. The Glow That Points the Wrong Way
3 / 7
(Photograph: ATLAS observatory)

3. The Glow That Points the Wrong Way

Images from the Hubble Space Telescope revealed a glow extending towards the Sun, not away from it, unlike typical comet tails, which are blown back by solar radiation. Loeb suggested this may indicate a jet or emission system facing the Sun, not a natural dust tail.

4. Strange Chemistry: Nickel Without Iron
4 / 7
(Photograph: NASA/ SPHEREx)

4. Strange Chemistry: Nickel Without Iron

Spectral analysis showed the object emits gases rich in nickel but with little or no iron, a ratio rarely found in nature. “The only place we’ve seen that combination,” Loeb explained, “is in industrial alloys, often used for aerospace applications.”

5. A Possibility of Intelligent Design
5 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

5. A Possibility of Intelligent Design

In his research paper, Loeb proposed that the object’s trajectory and composition could be the result of intentional design, possibly from a technologically advanced civilisation. The idea was controversial enough for a journal editor to request he remove the claim before publication.

6. The ‘Black Swan’ Argument
6 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

6. The ‘Black Swan’ Argument

Loeb argued that dismissing the alien hypothesis outright is unscientific. “Even if the probability is small,” he told Rogan, “the implications are enormous. Intelligence agencies learned from past mistakes, we should treat anomalies with the same caution.”

7. A Call for Open Scientific Inquiry
7 / 7
(Photograph: ESO)

7. A Call for Open Scientific Inquiry

Loeb criticised how mainstream astronomy prioritises the search for microbial life while offering no federal funding for studies into technological intelligence. He urged scientists to “hedge their bets” and treat such discoveries as legitimate areas of research.

Trending Photo

Could 3I/ATLAS be testing human response? Inside Avi Loeb’s hypothetical scenarios
7

Could 3I/ATLAS be testing human response? Inside Avi Loeb’s hypothetical scenarios

‘We missed our window’: Why scientists couldn’t observe 3I/ATLAS at its closest approach
8

‘We missed our window’: Why scientists couldn’t observe 3I/ATLAS at its closest approach

If 3I/ATLAS is artificial, who built it and when?
7

If 3I/ATLAS is artificial, who built it and when?

3I/ATLAS: How NASA's silence over a mysterious interstellar visitor has fuelled alien theories
7

3I/ATLAS: How NASA's silence over a mysterious interstellar visitor has fuelled alien theories

‘Biggest failure’: Why NASA couldn't update public on 3I/ATLAS during its most crucial month
8

‘Biggest failure’: Why NASA couldn't update public on 3I/ATLAS during its most crucial month