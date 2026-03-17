/Joe Kent family: All about wife Heather, children and first wife Shannon as US counterterrorism chief resigns over Iran war

Joseph Clay Kent was born on April 11, 1980, in Oregon. He served in the U.S. Army from 1998 to 2018, completing 11 combat deployments and working with elite units such as the 75th Ranger Regiment and Army Special Forces. After retiring from the military, he joined the CIA’s Special Activities Center as a paramilitary officer. In 2019, his first wife, Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Shannon Kent, was killed in a suicide bombing in Syria, an event he later referenced in his resignation letter, describing the conflict as a war “manufactured by Israel.”