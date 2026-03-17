/Joe Kent family: All about wife Heather, children and first wife Shannon as US counterterrorism chief resigns over Iran war

From personal tragedy to public office, Joe Kent’s journey spans family, loss in Syria, remarriage, and a dramatic resignation over the ongoing Iran war
Joe Kent is a father of two whose personal life has been shaped by both service and loss. A former military figure turned public official, Kent has often spoken about balancing national security responsibilities with raising his children, highlighting how family remains central to his decisions and public persona.
Shannon Kent, a highly trained Navy cryptologist, was killed in a 2019 suicide bombing in Manbij, Syria, while deployed alongside US special operations forces. Her death marked one of the deadliest attacks on US personnel in the region and had a profound impact on Kent’s personal and professional trajectory.
After years of personal grief, Joe Kent rebuilt his life and is now married to Heather Kent. He has two children from his first marriage, born in 2015 and 2017. Kent has often emphasised the importance of stability and family as he navigates public life and policy debates.
In March 2026, Joe Kent stepped down from his role as US counterterrorism chief, citing strong opposition to the Iran war. He argued that the conflict lacked clear strategic justification and conflicted with his policy views, making his resignation a significant moment in ongoing debates over US military involvement overseas.
Joseph Clay Kent was born on April 11, 1980, in Oregon. He served in the U.S. Army from 1998 to 2018, completing 11 combat deployments and working with elite units such as the 75th Ranger Regiment and Army Special Forces. After retiring from the military, he joined the CIA’s Special Activities Center as a paramilitary officer. In 2019, his first wife, Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Shannon Kent, was killed in a suicide bombing in Syria, an event he later referenced in his resignation letter, describing the conflict as a war “manufactured by Israel.”