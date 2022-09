Venice Film Fest is becoming more of a fashion fest and a big thanks goes to our celebrities, who are nailing it with their sartorial choices at this year's festival. On Saturday, Timothee Chalamet took all the headlines as he stepped out wearing a back less red suit. But he's not the only one who rose the temperature of the festival's red carpet - half of the credit goes to our stunning divas, who too, made millions of people's jaws drop with their scintillating looks.