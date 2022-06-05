JLo, Kim, Kangana & more: 7 times celebs repeated clothes but with a clever twist

Jun 05, 2022

Fashionistas are never afraid to break norms! Celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Kangana Ranaut, Jennifer Lopez, and Janhvi Kapoor among others shell major style goals wherever they go. While most celebs are apprehensive about repeating outfits, some divas of the showbiz love to revamp their old clothes to create new iconic looks.

And, after carefully looking at some of those revamped looks, we have compiled a list of 7 fashion aficionados who have mastered the art of repeating clothes with a twist. Take a look!

Kim Kardashian repeats 2011 dress for Kourtney-Travis’s Wedding

Kim Kardashian reached Italy last month to attend her sister Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding in a revamped look. The fashionista completed transformed her 2011 black Dolce & Gabbana dress which she wore at the Glamour awards. To create the gothic look, the diva paired her outfit with a lace gloved Veterments dress. And, to accessorize, she opted for a statement choker necklace that featured a huge green gemstone along with a cross sign.

JLo revamps her 2000 Grammy Awards outfit for 2020 Versace fashion show

In 2020, Jennifer Lopez did the extraordinary and surprised everyone with a revamped look of her iconic 2000 Grammy Awards look. At a Versace fashion show two years ago, the singer-actress re-wore her iconic green Versace dress in its new avatar and grabbed eyeballs. 

Janhvi Kapoor's love for her blingy crop pullover jacket

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is often papped on the streets of Mumbai in her iridescent crop jacket. The 25-year-old loves to pair her metallic silver cropped hoodie with different bottoms according to the activity she is going to indulge in. When she is heading to the gym, she pairs it with leggings and when she is headed for a run or her yoga sessions, she pairs it with black or white shorts. 

Malaika Arora flaunts her white-blue checkered crop top

Malaika Arora made a major fashion statement in a chic blue checkered crop top with a pair of denim pants in 2017 during her US trip with her family. A few months later, she was spotted wearing the same checkered crop top but this time with a flowy white ruffled skirt on a brunch date.

Kangana Ranaut seldom repeats her Vivienne Westwood dress

After flaunting the checkered Vivienne Westwood dress at designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's book launch party, Kangana Ranaut repeated the outfit for an airport look. However, she styled the two looks completely different.

For the book launch party, she added stilettos to her OOTD and a matching purse. With her elaborate hairdo and a pair of specs, she completed her look. When she arrived from London, she gave off casual vibes in a yellow jacket, crossbody purse, and a messy bun.

Kate Middleton adds personal touch to 2017 outfit

In 2019, the Duchess of Cambridge managed to grab headlines for repeating her outfits while accessorizing them differently or altering them to add her own personal touch. Repeating her black Alexander McQueen dress for the Portrait Gala at the National Portrait Gallery in London, Middleton proved that she is the Queen of revamping.

For the two looks, she opted for different hairdos and even added sleeves to match the occasion.

Hailey Bieber's ways of styling her Yeezy tracksuit

Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Bieber is often spotted donning her brown Yeezy tracksuit. To look different every time, she pairs it with different accessories and footwear.

