Jharkhand on high alert after cyclone Yaas batters Odisha, West Bengal

The Disaster Management Department has alerted authorities to take immediate action as cities such as Ranchi in Jharkhand are likely to be flooded due to heavy rainfall.

Cyclone Yaas makes landfall in Odisha

Beaches in Bengal's Digha lay inundated, with some people seen wading through chest-deep water, as the tourist town and its adjoining places bore the brunt of Cyclone 'Yaas', which made its landfall in neighbouring Odisha on Wednesday morning.

Many areas in Purba Medinipur, of which Digha is a part, and South 24 Parganas were whiplashed by heavy rain, which accompanied the cyclonic storm.

Security personnel have been deployed at all vulnerable locations in the state to help and rescue people caught in the storm.

With the COVID-induced lockdown in place, market places remained largely remained shut and people stayed indoors.

At Ramnagar in Purba Medinipur, soldiers who were called in for relief operations, quickly fanned into localities that almost resembled lakes with trees jutting out.

(Photograph:AFP)