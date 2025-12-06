/Jet Airways collapse: How one of India’s top airlines went from market leader to court-ordered liquidation

After India opened the skies to private airlines in the year 1992, Jet Airways was founded by Naresh Goyal, a former travel agent who began as a general sales partner for international airlines. It was launched in 1993, initially as an air-taxi operator, however the airline soon evolved to become one of India’s earliest private carriers at a time when the airline industry was mostly dominated by state-owned players. Over the next two decades, Jet created a reputation for premium in-flight service in India, with a strong domestic connectivity and an expansive international footprint. In 2004 international flights operation began. The airline flew to 63 destinations in India and abroad, according to a study.

