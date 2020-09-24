Jessica Fletcher to Vidya Bagchi: 7 intriguing female detective characters
Over the years, female actresses have played lady detectives on screen. As Millie Bobby Brown is making noise in the streaming world with her newly released movie 'Enola Holmes', we bring you other female detective characters.
Jessica Fletcher
Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video
Jessica Fletcher in 'Murder, She Wrote', is an amateur detective in one of the most successful and longest-running TV shows in history. Angela Lansbury's portrayal as Jessica is one of the most celebrated detective characters in Television history.
Veronica Mars
Streaming on: Netflix
Teen detective Veronica Mars is a highly-intelligent teenager who solves toughest mysteries of the town. Kristen Bell delivers an outstanding performance as a young detective in the American mystery drama television series.
Jessica Jonas
Streaming on: Netflix
Marvel takes you to the mysterious world of Jessica Jones played by 'Krysten Ritter'. Jessica is a super-powered woman who had a brief superhero career until an incident, after which she starts working as a detective in the show.
Enola Holmes
Streaming on: Netflix
Enola Holmes is a 16-year-old detective and Sherlock Holmes' teen sister, who is on her way to find her missing mother. Netflix newly released 'Enola Holmes' stars Millie Bobby Brown as a teen 19th century detective.
Vidya Bagchi
Streaming on: Netflix
Vidya Bagchi, in 'Kahaani' is a pregnant software engineer, who comes to Kolkata from London to find her missing husband, Arnab Bagchi. Vidya Balan starrer received a rave reviews from the audience and critics as well.
Phryne Fisher
Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video
One of the glamorous detectives, Phryne Fisher, is often called 'Miss Fisher' in 'Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries'. Phryne is a wealthy aristocrat and private detective who lives in St Kilda, Melbourne, in the late 1920s.