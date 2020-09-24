Jessica Fletcher to Vidya Bagchi: 7 intriguing female detective characters

Over the years, female actresses have played lady detectives on screen. As Millie Bobby Brown is making noise in the streaming world with her newly released movie 'Enola Holmes', we bring you other female detective characters.

Jessica Fletcher

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Jessica Fletcher in 'Murder, She Wrote', is an amateur detective in one of the most successful and longest-running TV shows in history. Angela Lansbury's portrayal as Jessica is one of the most celebrated detective characters in Television history.

