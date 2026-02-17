/Jesse Jackson's early life & powerful quotes that define his legacy | IN PICS

1. “At the end of the day, we must go forward with hope and not backwards by fear and division.”

2. “If you fall behind, run faster. Never give up, never surrender, and rise up against the odds.”

3. “Both tears and sweat are salty, but they render a different result. Tears will get you sympathy; sweat will get you change.”

4. “A man must be willing to die for justice. Death is an inescapable reality, and men die daily, but good deeds live forever.”

5. “Time is neutral and does not change things. With courage and initiative, leaders change things.”