Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck to Gigi Hadid- Zayn Malik: Famous couples who got back together after their big breakup

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are the latest celebrity couple who are back to each other and proved that they are meant for each other. In the early 2000s, Lopez and Affleck were one of Hollywood’s most famous couples. The couple were engaged in 2002 and made headlines as 'Bennifer' during their years together.
Their relationship came to an end in January 2004, shortly after postponing their wedding date. Lopez married Latin singer Marc Anthony, her third husband, just five months after her 2004 split with Affleck. Affleck went on to marry, and later was divorced from, actress Jennifer Garner.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Gigi Hadid-Zayn Malik
The new parents Gigi Malik and Zayn Malik have seen many on and off times in their relationship. The Parents of daughter Khai first met in 2015 and began dating but their relationship always faced tough challenges. Things were definitely meant to be for the couple who reunited in 2020 and later announced that Gigi was pregnant with their first child.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Prince William-Kate Middleton
This year, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have celebrated their 10 year wedding anniversary, but their romance sparked much further than their 2011 nuptials. The duo first met during their freshmen year of college at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, and the couple spent much of their college career together but in 2007, they went their separate ways. Although still couple they didn't reveal why they broke up, the split was brief and they reconciled later that year.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Justin Bieber - Hailey Bieber
Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber got married in 2018 after a whirlwind engagement. The young couple had known each other for almost a decade. In 2014, the couple started spending time together, and years of dating and Instagram posting, sometime between February and August 2016, the two fell out.
Although their breakup was really bad, leading to a period of no contact for almost two years. But later in 2018, they again come together.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Cardi B - Offset
Cardi B, who is expecting her second child, always had a complicated on-and-off relationship with her husband Offset. In 2017, the couple started dating after the release of their collaboration 'Lick' and despite frequently denying relationship rumours, the couple secretly got married that September.
After a year, Cardi announced she is pregnant with her first child. In December of 2018, Cardi officially announced that she was splitting with Offset, eventually, they sorted out and stayed.
In 2020, Cardi again filed for divorce but a month later, on her Instagram, she revealed that she is back with her estranged husband.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Katy Perry - Orlando Bloom
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry have been dating on and off since 2016. The pop star, now a mom, met him at a Golden Globes after-party and continued their romance till March 2017.
After a short breakup, they come back stronger and again in August 2017, the couple were spotted hanging out together at an Ed Sheeran concert. Now the couple is engaged and parents to daughter.