Who is Jeffrey Epstein’s SECRET CHILD? Here's what bombshell email revealed

Published: Feb 02, 2026, 22:03 IST | Updated: Feb 02, 2026, 22:03 IST

A bombshell email allegedly sent by Sarah Ferguson claims Jeffrey Epstein secretly fathered a baby boy in 2011, raising fresh questions about Epstein’s hidden personal life and elite connections.

 

In a separate email, she wrote, “I did not even know you were having a baby. It was sooooo crystal clear to me that you were only friends with me to get to Andrew. And that really hurt me deeply. More than you will know.”

