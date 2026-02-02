A bombshell email allegedly sent by Sarah Ferguson claims Jeffrey Epstein secretly fathered a baby boy in 2011, raising fresh questions about Epstein’s hidden personal life and elite connections.
Who is Jeffrey Epstein’s SECRET CHILD? Here's what bombshell email revealed
Sex offender Jeffrey Epstein had a secret child 15 years ago, a shocking email sent by Sarah Ferguson has revealed.
Fergusonis the former wife of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew. She allegedly wrote the note on September 21, 2011.
“Don’t know if you’re still on this bbm but have heard from The Duke that you have had a baby boy,” Ferguson wrote.
“Even though you never kept in touch, I still am here with love, friendship, and congratualtions [sic] on your baby boy,” she added, concluding the message with “Sarah xx.”
In a separate email, she wrote, “I did not even know you were having a baby. It was sooooo crystal clear to me that you were only friends with me to get to Andrew. And that really hurt me deeply. More than you will know.”