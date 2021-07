Jeff Bezos completes pilot space flight aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard

On July 20, 2021, Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin successfully finished its first trip to outer space and back to Earth. Amazon founder and former CEO Bezos was aboard New Shepard during its 11-minute journey, along with a three-member crew. Here's a look at the images

'Happy group of people'

The wealthiest man on the planet Jeff Bezos spent a few minutes in space Tuesday on Blue Origin's first human mission, a key moment for a fledgling industry seeking to make the final frontier accessible to elite tourists.

"A very happy group of people in this capsule," said Bezos after the spaceship touched down in the west Texas desert following an 10-minute hop to the Karman line and back.

(Photograph:Reuters)