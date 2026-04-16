'Not merely offering opinions': JD Vance schooled for asking Pope to 'be careful' amid feud with Trump

Moreover, Trump also shared an image of himself as Jesus after the feud, prompting massive backlash. He later deleted the post but ended up inviting Iran’s trolling. Iran also issued statements in support of the Pope.

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