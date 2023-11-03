Jawan, Aarya 3 and more! Your ultimate watchlist for the weekend!

| Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 04:39 PM IST

Looking for some web series to add to your watchlist? No need to look any further! We have compiled a list of the shows that are now generating the most buzz in the world of streaming. There's something for everyone, from gripping tales of survival to comedy. Now, go ahead and fetch some popcorn, and get ready for some truly amazing entertainment!



Jawan

Platform: Netflix

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone Those who missed Shah Rukh's blockbuster movie Jawan in the theatres can watch the movie now. Atlee's directorial shows Khan in a dual role as father Vikrant Rathor and son Azad, who came together to fight against the corruption in society.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Aarya Season 3

Platform: Disney plus Hotstar

Cast: Sushmita Sen, Ila Arun, Sikandar Kher, Vikas Kumar, Maya Sarao The anticipated third season of Aarya season 3 is here and brings back Sen as the feisty Aarya Sareen. After taking the business into her own hands, and killing her biological father, Aarya is now well aware of the mafia world. She's now dealing with Russians and is doing heroic actions.

(Photograph: WION )

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Kritika Kamra, Avinash Tiwary, Amyra Dastur Set in post-independence Bombay, Bambai Meri Jaan follows the journey of an honourable police officer as he battles the city's corruption and chaos to protect his family. This gripping drama offers a realistic look at the crime-ridden streets of the era. If you're a fan of suspense and action, this one's for you.

(Photograph: Others )

Choona

Platform: Netflix

Cast: Jimmy Shergill, Namit Das, Monika Panwar, and more Choona is a gripping thriller that revolves around a group of outcasts who unite to take on a superstitious politician. Their plan involves a heist as a form of revenge, leading to an intense cat-and-mouse game. With a talented ensemble cast and a thrilling storyline, Choona promises an adrenaline-pumping viewing experience.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Kaala Paani

Platform: Netflix

Cast: Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker, Amey Wagh, and more When a mysterious disease threatens the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, a desperate struggle for survival collides with a race to discover a cure. This Hindi-language series on Netflix is a gripping tale of resilience in the face of a deadly epidemic. With a stellar cast and a thrilling storyline, Kaala Paani is certainly a must-watch!

(Photograph: Twitter )

Half Love, Half Arranged

Platform: Amazon miniTV

Cast: Maanvi Gagroo, Karan Wahi Rhea is tired of being alone and decides to explore the marriage market. However, each guy she meets comes with a quirkier problem than the last. This romantic comedy provides a fresh perspective on love and arranged dating, offering a hilarious take on the quest for the perfect match. It's available for free on Amazon's miniTV, so you can dive into the crazy circus of emotions without any extra cost.

(Photograph: Twitter )