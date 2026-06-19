/'Javelin missile': Why it became the most famous anti-tank weapon in the world

The FGM-148 Javelin is a highly effective anti-tank missile known for its top-attack profile and fire-and-forget technology. It allows infantry to destroy heavy armour from safe distances.
The FGM-148 Javelin holds a 94 per cent combat hit rate. It uses fire-and-forget technology, allowing the operator to lock onto a target, launch the weapon, and immediately seek physical cover before the missile reaches its destination.
Unlike traditional anti-tank weapons, this missile utilises a specific top-attack flight profile. It ascends rapidly to a peak altitude of 150 metres before diving directly onto a tank's roof, where the defensive steel armour is significantly thinner.
The weapon carries an 8.4 kg tandem-charge high-explosive antitank warhead built to defeat reactive armour. A precursor explosive punches through the outer protective plates, allowing the main warhead to penetrate over 760 mm of solid rolled steel.
Despite its penetration capability, the entire system remains man-portable with a total launch weight of 22.1 kg. This functional design allows a single infantryman to engage heavy battle tanks on the ground without requiring mounted vehicles.
The separate command launch unit features passive infrared guidance that tracks targets up to a range of four kilometres. This long-distance capability allows ground troops to engage enemy armour safely, well outside the reach of standard retaliatory fire.