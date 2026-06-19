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'Javelin missile': Why it became the most famous anti-tank weapon in the world

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 20:13 IST | Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 20:13 IST

 The FGM-148 Javelin is a highly effective anti-tank missile known for its top-attack profile and fire-and-forget technology. It allows infantry to destroy heavy armour from safe distances.

94 Per Cent Success
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(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

94 Per Cent Success

The FGM-148 Javelin holds a 94 per cent combat hit rate. It uses fire-and-forget technology, allowing the operator to lock onto a target, launch the weapon, and immediately seek physical cover before the missile reaches its destination.

150 Metres Peak Altitude
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(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

150 Metres Peak Altitude

Unlike traditional anti-tank weapons, this missile utilises a specific top-attack flight profile. It ascends rapidly to a peak altitude of 150 metres before diving directly onto a tank's roof, where the defensive steel armour is significantly thinner.

Pierces 760 mm Armour
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(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Pierces 760 mm Armour

The weapon carries an 8.4 kg tandem-charge high-explosive antitank warhead built to defeat reactive armour. A precursor explosive punches through the outer protective plates, allowing the main warhead to penetrate over 760 mm of solid rolled steel.

22.1 Kg Launch Weight
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(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

22.1 Kg Launch Weight

Despite its penetration capability, the entire system remains man-portable with a total launch weight of 22.1 kg. This functional design allows a single infantryman to engage heavy battle tanks on the ground without requiring mounted vehicles.

4 Kilometre Max Range
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(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

4 Kilometre Max Range

The separate command launch unit features passive infrared guidance that tracks targets up to a range of four kilometres. This long-distance capability allows ground troops to engage enemy armour safely, well outside the reach of standard retaliatory fire.

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