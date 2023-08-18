Jasprit Bumrah returns: Major competitions missed by India pacer since September 2022

Aug 18, 2023

Jasprit Bumrah is returning to international cricket after a long time during the Ireland T20Is. He played his last game in September 2022. Since then, he has missed several key competitions. Here's the marquee competitions missed by the ace pacer:

1) Asia Cup

Bumrah wasn't part of Rohit Sharma-led India's forgettable campaign in the Asia Cup 2022 edition, held in the UAE, due to back issues. The tournament was a dress rehearsal for the 2022 T20 World Cup. Rohit & Co. missed Bumrah dearly in the continental tournament as their bowling looked weak and bowed out in the Super Four.

2) T20 World Cup

By the time the T20 World Cup 2022 commenced, Bumrah was officially ruled out for a long time after his back issues resurfaced following a rushed comeback in the home T20Is versus Australia, a month before the World Cup. In the T20 WC, Rohit & Co. bowed out in the semi-finals with a ten-wicket loss to eventual winners England.

3) Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Bumrah missed the entire 2022/23 Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home, where India took on Pat Cummins-led Australia. Rohit-led home side emerged on top 2-1 in a closely-fought series to enter the WTC final. By the end of the series, the speedster had a successful back surgery in New Zealand.

4) IPL 2023

The wily Indian pacer missed out on the entire IPL 2023 edition. Thus, Rohit-led Mumbai Indians (MI) paid the price with a defeat in Qualifier 2 to eventual runners-up Gujarat Titans (GT). Before the end of this year's IPL, Bumrah began his rehabilitation at the NCA, Bengaluru.

5) WTC final

Bumrah also missed the WTC final where India lost to Australia by 209 runs at The Oval, London in early June. His presence would have surely benefitted India, however, it wasn't meant to be. The 29-year-old also missed the preceding all-format tour of West Indies, where India won the Tests (1-0) and ODIs (2-1) but lost the T20Is 2-3.

