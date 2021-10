Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

In early 2020, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their roles as senior members of the British Royal Family. Meghan was the first commoner with African-American roots to have married into the British royal family back in 2018. The couple left the UK eventually and settled in the US and have since then have spoken out about the problems they faced while they were part of the royal family including issues related to mental health and even racism.

(Photograph:Twitter)