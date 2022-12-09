Japanese billionaire Maezawa announces SpaceX moon trip's crew, includes K-pop star TOP, DJ Steve Aoki

Dec 09, 2022

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa on Friday announced the eight crew members who will be accompanying him on the trip around the moon in one of Elon Musk's SpaceX rockets next year. K-pop star TOP and DJ Steve Aoki are two big names that made it to the list of eight fortunate crew members who will be part of one of the most ambitious projects called "dearMoon". Let's take a look:



Race to the moon

The billionaire has purchased every seat on the maiden lunar voyage. He first announced the project, dearMoon, in 2018 when he had planned to invite a selective crew of six-to-eight artists. However, he later made entry into the list of crew members possible through a competition in which those willing to participate needed to fill out an online application.

(Photograph: Reuters )

A new era of space voyage

The business tycoon, along with his crew, will become SpaceX flyby's first passengers to travel to the moon on its commercial space flight, ushering in a new era of space travel for rich clients. SpaceX's Starship vehicle will take eight days to return to earth after its launch, which will include circling the moon for three days and flying 200 kilometres from the surface of the moon.

(Photograph: Twitter )

The high-profile gang

Among the eight-crew members, K-pop star Choi Seung Hyun, known by the stage name TOP, and DJ Aoki, who is the founder of the Benihana restaurant chain, became the top two higher-profile members to board the space flight. After the announcement, TOP posted a video in which he said, "I feel great pride and responsibility in becoming the first Korean civilian going to the moon."

(Photograph: Reuters )

Other crew members

The other six crew members selected for the "dearMoon" voyage are Irish photographer Rhiannon Adam, American YouTuber Tim Dodd, American filmmaker Brendan Hall, Czech artist Yemi AD, Indian actor Dev Joshi and British photographer Karim Iliya. Japanese dancer Miyu and US Olympic snowboarder Kaitlyn Farrington are backup crew members, as per the announcement.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Dream of a million

The bussinessman took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to announce the selection of eight crew members who will accompany him on the trip to moon, stating that he had received applications from a million people. Giving an update on the lunar expedition on Monday, Maezawa had tweeted about holding a meeting with Elon Musk and preparing for "big announcement about space."

(Photograph: AFP )