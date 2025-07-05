/Japan volcano eruption alert: Is Mount Fuji next? Understanding its history, science and recent eruptions

Mount Fuji, at 3,776 metres, is Japan’s tallest peak and an active stratovolcano. Its last eruption in 1707, known as the Hōei eruption, blanketed present-day Tokyo in ash. It created a new crater and caused widespread crop failure and flooding.

Fuji remains quiet but active. Government modelling suggests that a similar eruption today could disrupt life in Tokyo and surrounding regions. Even small ash deposits could shut down transport, power grids and logistics networks. The potential economic damage is estimated at over 2.5 trillion yen.