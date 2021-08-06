Japan marks Hiroshima bomb anniversary with low-key ceremonies

Survivors, relatives and a handful of foreign dignitaries attended this year's main event in Hiroshima to pray for those killed or wounded in the bombing and call for world peace.
(Photograph:AFP)
Broadcasted online
Virus concerns meant the general public were once again kept away, with the ceremony instead broadcast online.
(Photograph:AFP)
Offered silent prayer
Participants, many dressed in black and wearing face masks, offered a silent prayer at 8:15 am (2315 GMT Thursday), the time the first nuclear weapon used in wartime was dropped over the city.
(Photograph:AFP)
140,000 people were killed
An estimated 140,000 people were killed in the bombing of Hiroshima, which was followed three days later by the atomic bombing of Nagasaki.
(Photograph:AFP)
'Threatening others for self-defence benefits no one'
On Friday, Hiroshima's mayor warned "experience has taught humanity that threatening others for self-defence benefits no one".
He also called for leaders to visit Hiroshima and Nagasaki to "achieve a deeper understanding of the bombings".
(Photograph:AFP)
Bach's controversial visit
International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach made a trip to Hiroshima before the Games began, to mark the start of an Olympic truce that urges a halt to fighting worldwide to allow the safe passage of athletes.
But organisers stopped short of granting a request from bomb survivors and the city for athletes to join a minute of silent prayer on Friday morning.
In a letter, Bach said the Olympic closing ceremony would include time to honour victims of tragedy throughout history.
Bach's visit itself was controversial, with more than 70,000 people signing a petition opposing the trip and accusing him of seeking "to promote the Olympics... even though it is being forced through despite opposition".
(Photograph:AFP)
Anti-nuclear protests
This year's ceremony is the first since an international treaty banning nuclear weapons entered into force last year when a 50th country ratified the text.
The treaty has not been signed by nuclear-armed states, but activists believe it will have a gradual deterrent effect.